Spring is here early with Sara



The charismatic Sara Ali Khan is the fashion inspiration for all the young ladies out there who has a huge fan following on social media. In the pictures, she shows us how casual can also look fabulous with a little effort here and there.







The actress is giving a girl next door vibe in her latest Instagram pics which can easily be replicated. Sara is looking chic and casual in a loose white top and a pair of distress blue denim jeans. The white top has Chikankari embroidery and a plunging neckline with tying cuff design on either arm.







The actress is wearing very minimal makeup but wore a liner and Kajal to enunciate her mesmeric eyes. She accessorized the attire with a mustard and white striped headband that neatly adorned her beachy streaked hair.





The mustard headband not only adds color and brightness to the outfit but also complements the vintage background and mustard couch. As if adding fun to everything is the diva's forte, she adds few couples of hand strings to make herself look cool and peppy.





Sara seems to be in Zoe Chaudry mode as her upcoming romantic-drama movie 'Love Aaj Kal' (2020) along with Kartik Aaryan is scheduled to release on February 14.



