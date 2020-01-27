Bale laughs if he knows co-stars too well

Academy Award-winning Christian Bale has a habit of laughing in between the scenes if he knows his co-stars too well. In an interview to MovieMaker.com, Christian spoke about his role of Patrick Bateman in 'American Psycho' and how he tries to adopt a method acting approach to stop him from disrupting filming, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I start laughing if I know people too well. I start laughing in the middle of scenes.







Especially with a character like that," he said. Even, Christian's co-star Chloe Sevigny found shooting with him "pretty hard" She said: "Working with Christian was pretty hard because I didn't know this whole Method thing. I was pretty fresh.





I hadn't done that many films before, and that an actor would lose himself to such a degree and was so consumed by the part, I was having a hard time kind of... just wanting to socialize with him, but feeling that he didn't, and then my ego being like, 'Does he not like me? Does he think I'm a terrible actress?'"





