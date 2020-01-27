Shakira, JLo getting fans all hyped with Super Bowl



The two pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be gearing up for their performance at Super Bowl, are getting all the fans hyped up with their countdown videos. The two, who will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami on February 2, took to Instagram to officially begin the 10-day countdown until the big day.





Shakira posted a Tik-Tok video of her in the gym and captioned it: "Ten days until Super Bowl. Stepping up our preparations! #sbliv #superbowl @nfl." JLo, on the other hand, was seen preparing on the field.







"Waiting for my cue like ... Only days until #SuperBowlLIV! The countdown is on. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @guess @niyamasol" read the caption of the post. The two would be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play with San Francisco 49ers, reported Page Six.





