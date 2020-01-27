Green Delta gets first prize at Bima Mela

Officials of Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC) pose for photo during the two-day Bima Mela at Khulna Circuit House ground on Friday. -AA



Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC) has won the first prize for the best stall in non-life category for the third time in the row at the two-day Bima Mela.







State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian inaugurated the fair being the chief guest the inaugural ceremony of the fair at Khulna Circuit House ground on Friday. Member of Parliament of Khulna-2 seat Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, the Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md Asadul Islam and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader were also present on the occasion.







Green Delta participated in the fourth 'Bima Mela' held in Khulna organized by the Insurance Development and Regulation Authority (IDRA) and the Financial Institution Division of the Ministry of Finance. Along with the two government insurance companies, 76 private insurance companies participated in this fair. There were 31 life insurance companies and 45 non-life insurance companies.



