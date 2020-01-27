AIBL unveils new logo

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) Chairman Alhaj Abdus Samad Labu and Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury along with other high officials of the bank pose for a photo during new logo unveiling ceremony at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.





Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) unveiled its new logo at the inaugural ceremony of Bank's Rebranding Campaign at a hotel in the capital on Sunday. The bank also declared 2020 as its Silver Jubilee Year. AIBL Chairman Alhaj Abdus Samad Labu opened the logo unveiling ceremony as the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury was in the chair.





AIBL Vice-Chairman of board of directors Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam along with board directors attended the program while AIBL Deputy Managing Directors Md Fazlul Karim, SM Jaffar, Mohammed Zubair Wafa, Shabbir Ahmed and Md Shafiqur Rahman with other high officials were also present.







AIBL Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu said, AIBL is carrying on rebranding campaign on the occasion of Silver Jubilee in 2020 after successfully completing 25 years of Shariah based banking. He also said, Islam means modernism, Islam means universalism.





This is the message that we want conveying to everyone through our branding. We are working to make Islamic banking more attractive for future generations. On this auspicious day of unveiling new Logo and Rebranding, we thank our millions of clients. With their confidence and dependence, AIBL has become one of the top modern banks in the country within 24 years of its inception.





Managing Director and CEO Forman R Chowdhury said, 'Shariah based always' -with this slogan, today our new journey has been started by rebranding indoor and outdoor of 182 branches and 169 ATM booths at a time. This is one of the most remarkable rebranding activities in Bangladesh.







