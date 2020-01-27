Make over your living room for free





Giving your living room a must-needed refresh doesn't have to mean a full-blown overhaul. If you're hosting a holiday party this year, you may want to make your space feel its best without having to worry about repainting or replacing major furniture. You're probably already spending enough on holiday gifts, bottles of champagne, and a 30-pound turkey without having to worry about replacing table lamps and throw pillows.





The solution? Give your space a much-needed refresh without having to spend a dime. We promise you that it's possible. Whether you get creative with your layout or put your leftover paint cans to good use, we have the step-by-step guide you need to make your living room feel brand-new in a matter of hours without having to spend a single penny. Ready to see your living room in a brand-new light? Follow these affordable living room ideas and overhaul your space before your next dinner party.





Cut out all clutter







Before you add anything new to your living room, try decluttering. Sometimes, you can make a space feel brand-new just by removing the tchotchkes and clutter that make the space feel tired. First, take away everything from your space, and then add back only what you truly need and love.





Arrange your coffee table







Style your coffee table and bookcases with items you already have around the house to make your space feel more polished. Stack some coffee table books, display a candle or vase you love, and corral items into a tray. These little details will make your space feel more put together.





Change your layout







One of the easiest ways to transform your room without buying anything is to change up your layout. Try placing your sofa underneath your window.



