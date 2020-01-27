Hottest hairstyles of 2020

Noelle Ottinger





Say goodbye to the typical straight and longer manes that were popular before. These new takes on conventional styles are setting the trend for the decade and we are in love!





Bobs are the Biggest Craze





As The 77th Golden Globes kicked off the start of a brand new year, a slew of edgy and modern takes to the classic Bob hit the Red Carpet. Whether worn traditionally or with added flare-this 'do is sure to stay. Stars such as Reese Witherspoon flipped out her pristine bob while Zoey Deutch wore hers slicked back for a sleeker version.





Wear it Long





"Lobs", or long bobs, are making a full-fledged appearance this year and are being sported with blunt edges. Try adding a bit of waves for a beachy feel.





Pixies: The Shorter the Better





Edgy yet refined, the pixie stands out with its bold yet feminine definition. Depending on how you want to style your pixie, this look is adaptable for staying in or venturing out to that new Italian bistro with your beau.





Shags





Packed full of layers and a variety of lengths, shags are making headway this year. When you think of shags you might picture Jennifer Aniston in the early episodes of "Friends" (I mean, does she ever look bad??) but the good news is, any hair texture can suit this look. Do you have naturally curly hair? You're in luck. Shags are perfect for those of us blessed with curly locks due to the added layers. Shake up the style with some fringe-add blunt or parted bangs to make every head turn your way.







Conclusion





Ready to take the leap and venture into a new "hair-itory?" Make a fresh and daring statement to begin the new decade with these fun looks!



The writer is a freelancer

