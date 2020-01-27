'Soft glam' makeup is all the rage





Hala Oran







The internet has given rise to a new makeup trend lusciously named soft glam. Should you get a little confused and please don't be; soft glam makeup is basically your monochromatic makeup trend that gives you that much sough-after celebrity glow sported by Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and the Hadids.





Soft glam makeup has been gradually on the rise and back in February of last year Anastasia Beverly Hills released a palette with the same name with shades that are claimed to look good on everyone. Fast forward almost two whole years and we find that soft glam makeup is the buzziest word in makeup nowadays.





Soft glam makeup is your idea of radiant, neutral and diffused makeup; that resembles a soft filter only better. It involves wholesome glowing skin, glossy lips, fluffy brows, and warm eyes. Everything from concealer to bronzer to contour should be seamlessly blended into the skin for a subtle effect that is barely there. And even though the word neutral is a strong aspect of soft glam makeup but should you love to use green eye shadow or red lips for example you can still achieve the soft glam look with the right products and application.





How To Achieve Soft Glam Makeup





1. Luminous Base





You will need super hydrated skin as a base, and sheer foundation works best with this look. It's up to you if you would like to use some primer, just make sure it's a hydrating primer. Use concealer only where necessary.





2. Cheeks





Makeup artists contour using a foundation that is two shades darker than your normal skin tone to avoid creating harsh lines. Avoid the usual fish-face when trying to find your natural shadows to contour, as it gives off a false illusion and you end up contouring lower than needed. In fact, try smiling to find the highest part of your cheek to work the contouring around it, and then you can highlight the highest points of your cheek. Dab some neutral cream blush on the apples of your cheeks.





3. Eyes





The soft glam look is all about the eyes. For this look you will definitely need shimmery neutrals to accentuate this look. Draw a matte brown eyeliner on the upper lashes to add depth to the lids, spread it out using your fingertips or a brush. Dab on the color of your choice on top; pastels look great on fairer complexions, rosy tones look good on medium skin tones, whereas tanned skin looks great in golds, and deep complexions benefit from rich reds and corals.







You can add a winged black liner if you want a little more drama, but you definitely need to pile on a volumizing mascara or even add some falsies. Don't forget about your eyebrows, fill them in if they need it, otherwise just swipe them up with clear eyebrow gel.





4. Lips





The top choices for this makeup look are obviously glossy or nude lips. If you want to go with nude try pulling the warmth from your own natural skin tone; from you lips, tongue and even nipples. But if you prefer to go with a more vivid color such as red, it is recommended you go with a velvety finish and a blurred effect.





5. Set It All





Spray a setting spray onto the sides of your face while avoiding the centre to give your makeup instant dewiness.



The writer is a freelancer

