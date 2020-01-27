Mujib Borsho Cup golf concludes

Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad, ndc, psc, Director General, Bangladesh Ansar & VDP, distributes prizes among the winners of Mujib Borsho Cup Golf Tournament -2020, sponsored by Dhaka Bank Limited at Army Golf Club in the capital on Saturday (January 2



The Mujib Borsho Cup Golf Tournament -2020, sponsored by Dhaka Bank Limited on the occasion of Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman concluded on Saturday (January 25) at Army Golf Club in the capital.







A total of 800 golfers from home and abroad has participated in this remarkable tournament. Even though the tournament started on January 22, 2020; the tournament was officially arranged at 9:00am on January 25, 2020 through a formal tee off with the presence of the Chief Guest of the tournament Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad, ndc, psc, Director General, Bangladesh Ansar & VDP.







The Prize Giving Ceremony and Cultural Program was also held on January 25. The ceremony was graced by Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad,ndc,psc, Director General, Bangladesh Ansar & VDP as Chief Guest.







He was accompanied by the Founder Chairman & Director Abdul Hai Sarker; Sponsor & Former Chairman A T M Hayatuzzaman Khan; Director Mr. Altaf Hossain Sarker Managing Director (Current Charge), Emranul Huq of Dhaka Bank Limited.





Among others, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Md Abu Jafar, Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, President, Army Golf Club; Abdus Salam Khan, afwc, psc, Master General of the ordinance, Bangladesh Army, Major General Hamidur Rahman Chowdhury, rcds, psc, President, Army Golf Club along with Dhaka Bank officials, Golfers and army golf club members were present in the prize giving ceremony.



