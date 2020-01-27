'Students should devote to services'

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel



Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said student leaders should not walk around beside the kingpins of the party which is not at all their duties.





He disclosed it while inaugurating the school buses for the students of the port city at MA Aziz Stadium adjoining ground this morning as chief guest. Prime Minister has donated 10 double decker school bus for the students of port city. The Deputyy Minister said construction student politics is essential for brining confidence of the students to the student leaders.





Barrister Nowfel also said every student should devote their services for the welfare of the human being after end of their educations . Among others, Additional Managing Director of GPH Isphat Md. Almas Shimul was also present in the inaugural ceremony.







Mentionable that GOB, BRTA and GPH Isphat jointly launched this school bus service and every students irrespective of school, college and madrasas are entitled to avail the ser vice at a token fare of Tk.5 each for any destinations.





