



Asma Jilani Jahangir was a Pakistani human rights lawyer and social activist who co-founded and chaired the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.







Jahangir was known for playing a prominent role in the Lawyers' Movement and served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief and as a trustee at the International Crisis Group. In 1980, she was called to the Lahore High Court, and to the Supreme Court in 1982.





In the 1980s, Jahangir became a democracy activist and was imprisoned in 1983 for participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy against the military regime of Zia-ul-Haq. Jahangir was born into a prosperous and politically active Kakazai Pashtun family with a history of activism and human rights work.

Leave Your Comments