8 foods that cause cancer





The several types of cancer has become increases day by day. Most of the cancer are caused by food and exposure to carcinogenic compound. There are many types of food that causes cancer. Some of them are discussed below-





Processed, smoked, and red meatsThis list includes things like grilled chicken, sausage, lunch meat and other deep fried food. Processed meats are a problem because they contain preservatives like sodium nitrate, which is great for keeping the product looking fresh but can cause cancer.







Smoked meat is dangerous because it takes on tar during the smoking process. Tar is considered as carcinogenic compound. And red meat in general, eaten every day, has been shown in studies to up your cancer risk by as much as 22%.





SodaYou already know that soda in general is not the healthiest due to shockingly high levels of sugar, which contributes to weight gain, inflammation, and insulin resistance that may cause cancer. But you may not have realized that soda also contains artificial colorings and chemicals, such as derivative 4-methylimidazole (4-MI), that are known to increase cancer risk.





Canned foodsThe problem with canned foods is the storage. Almost all aluminum cans are lined with cancer causing bisphenol-A, or BPA for short. Tomatoes and other foods with high acidity are especially dangerous to eat out of a can because the acid tends to leech BPA directly into the food at high levels.





Potato chipsNot only are chips exceedingly high in fat and sodium, they also contain artificial flavors, preservatives, and food colors that the body just can't recognize as food. The method of preparation - frying at high heat - achieves that desirable crispy texture but also creates acrylamide, which is a recognized carcinogen that's also found in cigarettes.





Artificial sweetenersMade specifically to help people lose weight, these sugar substitutes don't even do that. They do not control blood sugar, and also keep your body from being able to accurately measure daily calorie consumption.That actually causes you to crave more sweets. And finally, the chemicals in artificial sweeteners, notably aspartame, turn into a deadly toxin called DKP in the body. During digestions, DKP releases further cancer-causing chemicals.





High fructose corn syrup (HFCs)





Simply put, this sweetener is the favorite food of cancer cells. Consuming a lot of it may not cause cancer, but it does allow it to proliferate and grow quickly. Refined sugar in general and HFCS in particular is loaded into most packaged food at an unconscionable level.Protect yourself by cooking and baking at home so that you can control the added sugar and replace it with healthier alternatives wherever possible.





White flourThe refining process that makes white flour destroys most of the nutrients found naturally in the grains. And worse, mills then whiten the flour by bleaching it with chlorine gas, a chemical that is fatal in large amounts. The finished product has a very high glycemic rate that spikes blood sugar and insulin levels.This state in the body is thought to feed cancer cells directly, as tumors thrive on sugars in the bloodstream.





Hot drinksYou might be feeling depressed at this point that many of your favorite foods are on the cancer-causing list, so let's wrap up with something easy to avoid.







Recent studies have shown that regularly consuming very hot drinks can damage your esophagus and lead to throat cancer.How hot is too hot? Scientists say about 65 C (149 F), which leads us to wonder who the heck ever drinks their tea that hot.





Unfortunately, a lot of these cancer-causing foods are actually ingredients found in a lot of products we eat on a regular basis and gradually we become more prone to cancer. So we should be aware of our food habit what we take every day.





Only food habit and lifestyle change can make help you to lead cancer free life. Try to avoid eating those food.The writer is MS Student , Department of Applied Nutrition and Food Technology , Faculty of Biological Science, Islamic University, Bangladesh.

