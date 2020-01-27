Mongla port gets new chairman



Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad took the charge of the Mongla port as Chairman on Saturday.He replaced the previous chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Muzammel Hoque, said a press release on Sunday.







Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad was born in on April 30 in 1967 in Kumarkhali of Kushtia. He is the son of Sheikh Osman Goni and Khadeza Begum, reports UNB.





He joined Bangladesh Navy on January of 1985 and was commissioned in executive brunch on July 1, 1987. He is an alumni of Pabna Cadet College. He completed his international sub lieutenant course in Britania Royal Naval College of UK and finished his initial staff course from Royal Naval College in London.







He went to Army Language School in Istanbul of Turkey for Turkish language course and also did gunnery specialization course from Naval Training Centre in Istanbul of Turkey.





Rear Admiral Azad received numerous commendations for his outstanding performance and professional excellence in the Navy. He was awarded with the 'Nou Gaurab Padak' in recognition of his professional excellence and distinguished service in Bangladesh Navy.





