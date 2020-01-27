I'm luckiest on earth



Country's top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his joy and surprise through a Facebook post as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday sent food cooked by herself to the cricket star's home. Shakib Al Hasan shared his feeling with photos on his official Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.





The post says, "I am the luckiest person on earth, I'm truly speechless by this gesture of our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as I got to taste her delicious cooking which she cooked herself this morning and sent to my house for my wife because she mentioned it was her favorite food when we visited her yesterday.







Can't thank enough for this amazing gesture this will always remain in my heart for the rest of my life! We are truly blessed!" Shakib's wife Shakib Ummey Al Hasan also shared her feelings on her Facebook page.





The post says, "Couldn't be more blessed, what more ways to satisfy my cravings when our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took out the time from her busy schedule to cook for me herself and sent it to me! When she asked me what my favorite food was when we visited her yesterday, she said she will cook it with her own hands and send it to me! I am truly over the moon right now, best lunch ever in my life.





I can't thank enough our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this lovely gesture with so much love and care."Shakib Al Hasan, former Bangladesh captain, has been serving a two-year-long ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) since October 29.





