'India is a committed friend of Bangladesh'

The High Commission of India in Dhaka celebrated the 71st Republic Day of India on Sunday on the Chancery premises of the High Commission.Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das unfurled the national flag and read out the President's address to the Nation.





The Mahar regimental band of the Indian Army, flown in for the occasion, played the Indian National Anthem.Members of the Indian community in Dhaka joined the Republic Day celebrations in large numbers and presented a cultural program showcasing India's unity in diversity.





Later in the evening, a reception program was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital. Riva Ganguly Das said India stands by Bangladesh as a committed friend and partner noting that they "can see the very indomitable spirit in Bangladesh today where the country's biggest strength is its people."





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was the chief guest at the reception program. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman and Professor Dr AK Azad Chowdhury, among others, were present.

Ministers, politicians, diplomats, eminent journalists, cultural personalities and noted citizens attended the gala program.





In his speech, Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh and India announced zero tolerance against terrorism. The relations between the two neighboring countries will continue in the height, he expressed hope.Riva Ganguly Das said the relation between Bangladesh and India stands on democracy, neutrality of the religion and same culture.





To mark the special relationship with Bangladesh, she said, the Indian government has honored two of distinguished Bangladeshi friends with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards.





Former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Syed Muazzem Ali has been named for the Padma Bhushan and Prof Dr Enamul Haque for the Padma Shri awards. "We are honored to honor our illustrious friends," said the High Commissioner.





Republic Day is the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India.





