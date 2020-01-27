'Govt committed to ensuring rule of law'

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury



Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to ensuring the establishment of rule of laws.





She came up with the remark while addressing the 'Annual Feast-2019' as the chief guest, organized by Chattogram District Lawyers Association at Chattogram Lawyers Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.





Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury said, "The remarkable trial of murderers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and war criminals has proved that Bangladesh does not have the practice of injustice culture."





"The government believes that establishment of rule of law is a must to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla', a hunger, poverty and discrimination free Bangladesh", she added.





Dr Shirin also called for the unity among the lawyers saying, "There is no substitute for unity of lawyers in democratic progress by upholding our constitution, gifted by Bangabandhu."







Mentioning that the number of female lawyers is increasing rapidly, the JS Speaker also laid emphasize on creating a friendly and positive work environment for woman lawyers.She urged the lawyers to cooperate with the government to mark the occasion of Mujib Year.





She thanked Chattogram District Lawyers Association for the arrangements and presented the former chairman and general secretaries of the association with honorary awards.The program was presided over by the Chairman of Chattogram District Lawyers Association ASM Badrul Anowar.





Leave Your Comments