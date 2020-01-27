China warns of faster spread as it bans wildlife trade

People wearing masks as they wait for medical attention at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China on Saturday. -AFP



China's National Health Commission said on Sunday the transmission ability of the coronavirus behind an outbreak that has killed 56 people in China is getting stronger and that the number of infections could continue to rise.





More than 2,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus that is believed to have originated last month in a seafood and wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that is now ground zero of the outbreak.







Speaking late on Sunday, the mayor of Wuhan said he expected a thousand more confirmed cases infected with the deadly Sars-like virus in the city, according to state broadcaster CCTV.





Zhou Xianwang said "it was possible to add about 1,000 cases" based on the number of patients in hospital being tested or undergoing observation in the city. Officials told reporters earlier on Sunday that information on the new virus is limited even though the pathogen was identified relatively quickly, and its transmission is increasing.







The shipping and sale of wild animals won't be allowed until the outbreak is over, the government said in a separate statement. Wild and often poached animals packed together in Chinese markets have been blamed as incubators for viruses to evolve and jump the species barrier to humans.







The virus has so far spread from Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing, to countries around the world including Singapore, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France, Canada and Nepal.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Health confirmed a fourth case of the Wuhan virus on Sunday.





Meanwhile, more deaths were reported in regions outside of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, and the number of confirmed infections surged to 1,975 as of Sunday (Jan 26), with 688 of them new cases. Of those, 324 people were considered to be in severe condition.



Among the new deaths, 13 were in Hubei, the province at the heart of the outbreak. On Sunday, Hubei aviation authorities announced the suspension of all flights in the entire province, except for the Shennongjia airport in the north-west.







In a worrying sign for containment efforts, the financial hub of Shanghai reported its first death from the virus - an 88-year-old man with pre-existing health problems. The death was the first reported in a major city outside of Wuhan. At least 52 people have now died in total in Hubei, two in central Henan province, one in Heilongjiang in the northeast and one in Hebei in the north.





Hubei's health authorities separately reported 323 new confirmed cases of the virus, which first emerged in the provincial capital, Wuhan, in late December.







National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei told a press conference on Sunday the incubation period for the coronavirus can range from one to 14 days, and that the virus is infectious during incubation, which was not the case with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars), a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.





China's President Xi Jinping warned Saturday that China faced a "grave situation". Teams from Beijing are being sent to hard-hit areas to push local governments to "comprehensively strengthen front-line prevention and containment,"





according to a statement issued on Saturday after Xi led a meeting of the Communist Party's top leaders.Reports have emerged of hospitals at the center of the outbreak struggling to cope with growing numbers of sick people.





Criticism of the government's handling of the crisis on Chinese social media has centered on the initial response by authorities in Wuhan. "Where is that person? He is not on the front line," one user wrote on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, in an apparent reference to Xi.





State media has maintained a steady drumbeat of positive news about the outbreak, praising the sacrifices of responders and everyday people. But there was little doubt the disease had derailed celebrations of the Chinese New Year, the country's biggest holiday and busiest travel period.





The World Health Organisation this week stopped short of calling the outbreak a global health emergency, but some health experts question whether China can continue to contain the epidemic.





Canada is the 16th country or territory to confirm it has someone infected - a man who returned to Toronto on Jan 22 after visiting Wuhan. US President Donald Trump, who is negotiating a trade agreement with China, on Friday praised its efforts to control the outbreak and thanked Xi.





The US State Department said it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private US citizens on a Tuesday flight to San Francisco. Other countries, including France, Australia and Japan, have said they are considering options to get their citizens out of Wuhan.





Authorities in Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, issued an urgent appeal for protective clothing, face masks for civilians and surgical masks for doctors, goggles and disinfectant to help contain the epidemic, the People's Daily reported.





A doctor suspected of having the coronavirus died on Saturday in Hubei, according to local media. It's not immediately clear if the 62-year-old specialist was working on the front lines to treat the illness.





Beijing's municipal health commission said on Sunday a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir made by AbbVie Inc are part of the National Health Commission's latest treatment plan, and its hospitals have supplies of the medicine if needed.





China's Global Times on Sunday tweeted that the nation's Center for Disease Control and Prevention will start developing a vaccine to treat patients.







The China Development Bank approved an emergency loan of 2 billion yuan (S$390million) for Wuhan to provide medical aid, emergency gear and expenses for epidemic prevention and control, according to a statement.





The People's Liberation Army sent 450 medical personnel, including those who've had experience in fighting viral pandemics, to Wuhan to help out at local hospitals, according to the Xinhua News Agency.









----Agencies

