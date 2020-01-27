'No level-playing field within EC'



Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has said that there is no level playing field within the Election Commission (EC). He came up with the remark while talking to reporters at his Nirbachan Bhaban office in the city on Sunday. Mahbub Talukder said, "My capacity to address different issues in EC meetings has been curbed. We want to protect independence and dignity of the EC.





It should be visible in our activities." "The Election Commission isn't performing duties in a proper manner regarding the Dhaka city polls. Though three meetings have been held after the announcement of the schedule, electoral code of conduct, irregularities and complaints from the candidates haven't been discussed," he further said.





"I sent four unofficial notes to the chief election commissioner and other commissioners regarding lawmakers and ministers following the electoral code of conduct during the Dhaka city mayoral elections slated for February 1. But those notes were ignored", EC Mahbub Talukder alleged.







