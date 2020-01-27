'PM told govt officials not to interfere in Dhaka city polls'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is offering special prayers after inaugurating several projects in rail and road transport and water supply through videoconferencing at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. -Focus Bangla



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered government officials not to interfere with the Dhaka city elections in order to ensure fairness, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said.





The prime minister gave the directive to top officials of government bodies and law enforcement agencies a few days ago, according to the road transport minister.





Speaking at a conference of Motor Drivers League on Sunday, Quader said, "It is being alleged that the Awami League is using government institutions to ensure a victory for its candidates. But the prime minister made it clear to the heads of all government institutions that she doesn't want any interference in the city corporation elections."





"The election will reflect the people's will. If they want to vote for us based on all the work we have done, then they will. We don't want to get public support by force," said Quader, citing Hasina, reports bdnews24.com.





The Awami League-backed candidates are canvassing door to door as per the prime minister's instructions, he said. Addressing the BNP's criticism of the election process, Quader said, "They're always complaining about the election. They can't win an election or run a movement so they keep on complaining. All of their complaints are baseless."





"They understand what will happen to them in the elections. They are doubtful about their chances in this election and so they have resorted to complaining. But regardless of the misinformation they spread, the people of the country want Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League to lead them."









