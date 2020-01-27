Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks 3rd worst









Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka ranked third worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning.





It had an AQI score of 277 at 08:12am. The air was classified as ‘very unhealthy’.





Pakistan’s Lahore and India’s Delhi occupied the top two spots in the list of cities with worst air quality with AQI scores of 308 and 282 respectively.





Everyone may experience more serious health effects when the AQI score is between 201 and 300.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.





In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone (O3). The Department of Environment has also set national ambient air quality standards for these pollutants. These standards aim to protect against adverse human health impacts.





Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. The air quality usually improves during monsoon.

