Pakistan-Bangladesh 3rd T201 abandoned due to rain









The 3rd and final of the three-match T20 International series between hosts Pakistan and touring Bangladesh has been abandoned due to persistent rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.





The match was scheduled to start at 3pm (Bangladesh time) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. But after waiting for more than two hours, the match officials called off the match.





After the day’s ill-fated match, Pakistan won the series 2-0 to maintain their top slot in the ICC T20 Ranking.





Before the day’s match, Bangladesh lost both of their matches, first match by six wickets before enduring a nine-wicket defeat in the 2nd match.





In both the matches, Bangladeshi batsmen were clueless to come up with an aggressive manner of batting. They, however, were eager to end the series with a victory in the last game. But the rain didn’t give the Tigers a chance to do it.





Bangladesh team is scheduled to back home tonight. They will return to Pakistan again early next month to play the first Test of the two-match series starting from February 7 at Rawalpindi Stadium.





Tigers will fly to Pakistan once again in April to play one ODI and the last Test of the two-match series. The ODI will take place on April 3 at the Karachi National Stadium while the Test will start on April 5 at the same venue.

