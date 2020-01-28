Diner Sheshe





"I'm from a small village in Rajasthan. When I was 12, a friend called and told me that our friend was being forced to kill herself at her home. When I got there, she was on the floor, with her ears bleeding profusely. She died in front of my eyes. I found out that she was pregnant before marriage and was forced to swallow rat poison. Since then, I knew I didn't want to suffer like the other girls in my village -- I wanted to study and be independent.





I was lucky that I had supportive parents who encouraged me to be independent. But 'till the age of 9, I didn't attend school because I had to take care of my 3 younger siblings. We didn't have easy access to water so I walked miles to fetch it. Then when I was 9, I finally joined school -- we used to study under a tree! But I did well -- my mother was a teacher and our fees were lowered.







After school, I came to Kota to study engineering. To cover my fees, I got a part-time job. But, after 6 months, an accountant made me play a cassette claiming he wasn't being able to play it, and it turned out to be a sex video. I left the job immediately -- I was furious.





Around that time, I started seeing a Navy officer. He loved how bold I was, but when he proposed to me, he wanted me to leave my job. But I got the opportunity to direct my first T- series video -- I couldn't let go of that, so we broke up. I went into depression, but I'd left him to grow my career, so I wanted it to be worth it.







I live alone now in my dream house! I wouldn't have been here had I let my experiences weigh me down -- but I just want the beautiful women around me to understand that life is more than men. Before anything else, we must give the love, loyalty and respect that we so often crave in others… to ourselves. Afterall, the relationship you've been in the longest is with yourself… so why not make that the best one?"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments