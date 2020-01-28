Worldwide waffling





The Japanese government has been pushing for fathers to take paternity leave as the country faces a demographic crisis, yet a new wrinkle has emerged. Almost one-third of mothers report that their partners do little to help out around the house while they're off work. Of 508 mothers with at least one child, 32 per cent said their husbands did less than two hours of housework or childcare per day during paternity leave, according to a new survey released by Mamari, a motherhood information portal.











The controversial writer and media commentator Bettina Arndt has been recognized in this year's Australia Day honors list for services "to gender equity through advocacy for men". The journalist, author and sex therapist was made a Member of the Order of Australia on Sunday - the third-highest rank under Australia's civic honors system. In 2018, Arndt was criticized by sex abuse survivors for conducting a 17-minute interview with convicted paedophile Nicolaas Bester in which she described the behavior of female students as "sexually provocative". Bester had been jailed for grooming and repeatedly raping his 15-year-old student when he was a 58-year-old teacher in Tasmania. He was convicted of possessing 28 pieces of child pornography and committing up to 30 sexual assaults.









The 2020 Grammys will hand out awards in its 84 categories live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. Priyanka Chopra is all set for Grammy Awards 2020. The actor shared photos, giving a sneak-peek into her look of the day. As per the reports, Priyanka will be walking the red carpet with husband and American singer-actor Nick Jonas. Nick's band with his brothers, Jonas Brothers, has been nominated at the Grammys for 'Sucker' in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category.











The influence exerted on the prime minister by his partner, Carrie Symonds, will be explored in court after permission was granted last week for a judicial review into how the government came to pull a cull on badgers in Derbyshire. The case could embarrass Boris Johnson and raise questions about the government's willingness to listen to its advisers when formulating policy. Symonds, a passionate animal rights defender and a patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, has, along with environment minister Zac Goldsmith, been a staunch critic of the cull that is operating in 10 counties. Last autumn the environment secretary, Theresa Villiers, ordered Natural England to scrap a cull in Derbyshire.



