I spent a year at women's empowerment conferences: Hear me roar

Here's one thing I never thought I'd do: drive an expensive race car at Laguna Seca Raceway. And yet here I am, under the Salinas sun, letting go of the steering wheel every time my instructor says so over the walkie-talkie. I'm screaming in delight as the smell of burnt rubber permeates the vehicle. Sitting shotgun is Samantha Barry, the editor in chief of Glamour magazine, whose excitement grows in proportion to the craziness of the car tricks we attempt.







On the white baseball caps we've been wearing since 7 a.m., pink embroidery spells out the words "Empowered women empower women," which is also the day's official hashtag. Our adventure at the track is a collaboration between Glamour and Mercedes Benz, highlighted by another slogan in our press kits: "Feel the power, be empowered."





Aside from a couple of plus-ones, all the attendees at this two-day extravaganza are women: journalists, influencers, models Sara Sampaio and Jessica Hart, and Southern California TV personality Dawn McCoy, who's rocking her baby bump in a skin-tight racer suit. Although the activities at the tracks aren't open to the public, Glamour, which holds the annual Women of the Year awards and summit in New York, is planning on expanding the idea in 2020, with more experiential, women-oriented events around the United States.





It's no wonder. Women's gatherings - conferences, summits, workshops and networking events - are a hot-as-they-come niche with a seemingly endless supply of inspirational speakers and women who will pay to listen to them. We've come a long way since Feminism, One Conference at a Time, a cautiously optimistic article published in the New York Times in 2014, covering the "broader conference industry that labor statistics predict will balloon over the next five years."





In 2019, the Bay Area played host to its fair share of these women's empowerment-paloozas: San Francisco's In Good Company included speakers like designer Carly Cushnie and a keynote titled "The Patriarchy at Home." The What Summit offered therapeutic tapping exercises and CBD massages at Skywalker Ranch in Marin. And Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health, at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, included wellness stations, movement classes and the grand Goop-er herself in conversation with presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.





As women's conferences have evolved from strictly business to the lifestyle-meets-purpose realm, they've also become the place to see and be seen, tag and be tagged. They promise networking opportunities and business tips, camaraderie and motivation - complete, of course, with swag bags and Instagram backdrops. But the question remains: Can you buy empowerment for the cost of a conference ticket? I spent 2019 trying to find out.





When the Create & Cultivate conference came to San Francisco in September, Jaclyn Johnson's cheery mega-brand quickly turned a downtown event space into a Millennial pleasure den, selling out within weeks of announcing. Launched in 2012, the brand - with its signature cool-girl aesthetic, all jumpsuits and heels - has an Instagram following of 540,000, and holds two to three events a year in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, each of which attracts about 1,000 women.





Spread across multiple floors, the San Francisco edition was large and loud. A marketplace of sponsors showcased everything from shoes to face massagers, alongside two stages and a dining area with inspirational quotes etched on the walls. Talks focused on branding, social media and entrepreneurship competed with neck massages (sponsored by a car brand), bra giveaways and skin care consultations.





Women in their late 20s and early 30s balanced matcha lattes and overflowing gift bags while posing in front of sayings like "Collaboration over competition." As so often happens with these things, a whiff of whiteness permeated the event. A panel titled "Status Quo No Mo" featured Ali Fedotowsky, an ex-"Bachelorette" who leveraged reality-TV fame into an "Entertainment Tonight" hosting gig and a mommy blog.





Go to more than a few of these conferences, and you see that there's a mold: a healthy breakfast; panels featuring successful and occasionally famous women; keynotes and smaller "breakout sessions" of mentorship and advice; lunch and drinks. Goodie bags, filled with vitamins and jewelry, await at the end. They cost anywhere from $200 to upwards of $1,000 to attend.





They all aim to inspire, elevate, connect, invigorate. I know the keywords by heart: I attended enough empowering lunches and launches, events and panels, gatherings and conferences. I moderated a "circle discussion" for a women's collective on how America is ruining motherhood, participated in a Women's Leadership & Inspiration Lunch at women's co-working space the Hivery and listened to keynotes at the Wing. I attended a dinner with the "badass" female neon artists' collective She Bends, with a deeper message of "bending the rules."





Everywhere I went, the women in attendance called the events "important," the speakers at them "inspirational." Those speakers, in turn, said they were "honored" to be in the company of "an amazing group of women." The more they repeated the same lines, the more I wondered about these events' true value.





It has become easy to roll our eyes at Instagram museums and - in part thanks to Goop - to look critically at the world of "wellness." Self-help gurus are no longer in vogue, and even "lean in" is out, having been replaced by a deeper, more nuanced look at the workplace and its obstacles for women. But it often seems the women's empowerment industry has remained somehow immune to criticism.





Perhaps that's in part because there's an undeniable pleasure in attending these events: Surrounded by beautiful, interesting women, basking in the reflected glory of success stories and collecting freebies like a Millennial Pacman, I often felt like I'd reached the secret summit of work-life-self balance: partaking in self-care while seemingly aiding my career and doing something important.





But does the magical effect have lasting benefits? In her 2018 study "'Eat, Pray, Love Bullshit': Women's Empowerment Through Wellness at an Elite Professional Conference," sociologist Ethel L. Mickey looked at how one women's conference shifted the conversation of empowerment from the realm of work to self-care, arguably undermining the collective power of women by turning the focus on entrepreneurialism and personal choices.





Sitting in spaces filled with both collective wisdom and vendors competing for my wallet, this study kept resurfacing for me. That is, when my mind wasn't drifting to the free bras and face cream samples.In September 2019, In Good Company, now in its third year, descended on Fort Mason.







The brainchild of Katie Hintz-Zambrano, founder of Mother Magazine, it launched as a conference for entrepreneurial mothers, changing the verbiage to "entrepreneurial women/mothers" as it grew. It has sold out every year, Hintz-Zambrano said, and this year 30% of attendees were returning customers, alongside 12 women on full scholarships.





The crowd here had matured from jumpsuits and Instagram-trendy leopard-print skirts into Ace & Jig and Ullah Johnson. The programming was smaller, the gathering more intimate, the panels tried their best to dig deeper.







"Before the conference, we collaborate on the questions with the moderator, we all hop on a call," said Hintz-Zambrano. "Feminism, politics, diversity, we're moving at such a fast pace and these conversations are changing so quickly, but we're trying to be very intentional."





