The foundation stone of the academic building of Jangalpasha Haji Abdul Majid Academy was laid in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Monday.





Faridpur-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon was the chief guest in the program and laid the foundation stone in his own hand. The program was presided over by the headmaster of Jangalpasha Haji Abdul Majid Academy, Ilias Ahmed.





Faridpur-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon said, 'quality of education should be developed beside educational institutions; the main focus of students must be on studies. It is not important where you are studying; it's important what you are studying'. He also said that today's students are the future leader of the country so they should be taken care of. Our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina working restlessly for making Bangladesh a hundred percent literate country. She is working for ensuring all the facilities of students and educational institutions both in rural and urban areas of the country. So everyone should come forward to make her efforts effective.





Bhanga upazila parishad chairman SM Habibur Rahman, former upazila parishad chairman Shadat Hossain, chairman of zila parishad panel Shahinur Rahman, Azimnagar UP chairman Motaleb Matabbar were present in the program with others. Before the program, teachers and students of Jangalpasha Haji Abdul Majid Academy welcomed MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon with flowers.







---Md Romjan Sikder, Bhanga, Faridpur

