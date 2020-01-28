'Bangabandhu whispered to me to chant Joy Bangla slogan'

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman





I became familiar with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's name at the beginning of my political career back in 1966. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's name was pronounced with the names of all great leaders at that time. I first met him in jail on 8 June 1966. I was a leader of Chhatra Union at that time. I was also a member of communist party.







Chhatra Union decided at that time that the 6-point demands are right and logical. We decided to stand by the country's people during the hartal (strike) on 7 June. I was arrested by police while picketing during the hartal and was imprisoned for one month. Next day I saw a gentleman in jail who was wearing white pajama and Punjabi. Other prisoners told me it was Sheikh Mujib. That was my first meeting with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







I had an opportunity to have a long discussion with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1972 when I was elected for the post of Vice President of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU). I had conversations with him on some other occasions too. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was at that time the country's Prime Minister and later on became President. Bangabandhu was aware of the fact that I was a member of a different political party.







Bangabandhu attended the conference of Chhatra Union in 1972 for the first time as chief guest. The conference was inaugurated by raising national flag. I chanted slogans, "Chhatra Union jindabad, joy samajtantra." Bangabandhu at that time whispered to me, "The peril of communalism is still not over. Chant the Joy Bangla slogan." Complying with Bangabandhu's behest, I chanted Joy Bangla slogan. I still remember the incident.





We demonstrated against the American invasion on Vietnam. It was 1973. We led a procession which paraded to the American Embassy to submit a memorandum. Police blockaded the road at Paltan in front of United States Information Service.







Police opened fire on our procession. Matiul Islam and Mirza Abdul Quader got killed in that firing. Many others were injured. We asked the government to regret and apologize for this occurrence. However, the government stated that police opened fire on some miscreants who became unruly. It made us more angry.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was an iconic political figure. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born. Bangabandhu is a heroic leader in the world's history too. Bangabandhu had immense love for the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh became independent under Bangabandhu's charismatic leadership through the glorious Liberation War of 1971. Bangabandhu had a broad heart and a progressive mindset.





He made the best of his efforts to drive Bangladesh forward. Bangabandhu immensely loved the country's people. Bangabandhu's ideology and integrity can teach us valuable lessons. He had enormous confidence on the people of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu held his countrymen very close to his heart.





Many people called Bangabandhu 'Mujib Bhai." All people called him Sheikh Saheb. He came to be known as Bangabandhu following the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1969. He is the architect of Bangladesh and Father of the Nation.





Everyone is eagerly waiting to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary on 17 March 2020. It is a prideful moment for us to hold our heads high with glory and dignity. Bangabandhu fought all his life against corruption and injustice. The greatest tribute to Bangabandhu would be to value his principles and to imitate the devotion he had for the prosperity of Bangladesh.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the bridgework between Bangladesh's past, present and future. Bangabandhu led us all the way from darkness to light. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman strived all his life for the betterment of the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh gained independence through the uncompromising leadership of Bangabandhu. The greatest tragedy in the country's history hit Bangladesh on 15 August 1975 when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members.







We will have to establish equal rights for everyone. All people of Bangladesh should be enabled to avail equitable privileges. Otherwise socio-economic justice cannot be constituted in the country. An inclusive economic approach is required to deliver the boons of development to the doorstep of all Bangladeshi citizens. It cannot be done without establishing transparency.



The writer is President, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).



Source: Bangla Tribune

