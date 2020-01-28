Zahedul elected VP of Khatunganj Trade and Industries Assoc

Standard Bank Ltd Vice-Chairman and businessman of Chattogram Md Zahedul Hoque has been elected as vice-president of Khatunganj Trade and Industries Association. He will serve the Executive Council of the organization for the term of 2020-2021, said a press release.





Zahedul Hoque obtained his secondary school certificate from Chattogram Collegiate High School in 1985 and his higher school certificate from Chattogram Government Commerce College in 1987. In 1992, he completed his Bachelor's Of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Northeast Lousiana University, United States.





Hoque is a former director of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He is the proprietor of M/s Zahed Brothers and director of M/s Noor Oil and Food Products Ltd and M/s Arafat Ltd.

