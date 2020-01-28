Upbeat at stocks halted





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed on Monday registering correction due to investors' cautious stances.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4493.01 points on Monday with a loss of 35.18 points or 0.77 percent.Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also declined by 4.62 points and 3.50 to settle at 1541.23 points and 1031.72 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 122,288 trades were executed in Monday's trading session with a trading volume of 130.69 million securities.





Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 66 securities gained price while 255 declined and 33 remained unchanged. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, BSCCL, British American Tobacco, Sk Trims, Paramount Textile, New Line Clothing, ADN Telecom and KPCL. On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also closed at red from the upbeat of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 84.12 points and 136.32 points to stand at 8281.25 points and 13656.40 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 6,234,761 shares and mutual fund of 247 companies were traded, of which 48 issues advanced while 177 declined and 22 issues remained unchanged.

Leave Your Comments