Minister unveiled Mural of Bangabandhu

A mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was unveiled on the premises of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Monday. -AA



The mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wass inaugurated at the premises of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Monday. Honorable Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, inaugurated the mural through video conference as chief guest.





A special program was organized at the seminar room of Ministry of Agriculture and BARI headquarters. Agriculture Secretary Mr. Md. Nasiruzzaman and BARI Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad conducted the ceremony through video conference.





Last year, a decision was made to set up a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at BARI premises to keep the memory of Bangabandhu in mind forever. Accordingly, the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been made in front of the BARI headquarters with an aesthetic setting of two fountains, lawn grass and marble stones. Renowned artist Shyamol Chowdhury and architect Arumoy Biswash have played a unique role in setting up the mural.





Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Adv. Md. Jahangir Alam, Chairman of Gazipur Sadar Upazila Parishad Adv. Rina Parvin, BARI founder director and Emeritus Scientists, NARS, Dr. Kazi M Badruddoza, former director general of the Department of Agriculture Extension and Member of the Agriculture Ministry APA expert pool Md. Hamidur Rahman were, among others, present as special guests. BARI directors, officials of the Agriculture Ministry, members of the Mural Committee, BARI scientists, officers, staff and labors were also present on the occasion.





In his speech, Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, said BARI aims to achieve food and nutrition security through increasing agricultural production, increasing farmers' income and generating employment in the country. This institute has already developed 558 high-yielding varieties and 531 other technologies of different crops. The invention of these varieties and technologies has increased the yield and production of various crops which will play a major role in achieving food and nutrition security, poverty alleviation, income and employment growth of the country.







Independence is the root of the success achieved so far in agriculture in the country and the main hero of this independence was father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I am delighted that the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been set up at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, the country's largest agriculture research institute.





---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

Leave Your Comments