Kolkata Int'l Book Fair to begin on Jan 28





The 44th International Kolkata Book Fair will begin on January 28 instead of January 29 as it coincided with Saraswati Puja, reports BSS.





Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the fair as the chief guest while eminent Russian and Bengali writers will be present as special guests in the fair to be held at Salt Lake Central Park, one of the organizers of the fair Shudhangshu Shekhor said here today. This year Russia will be the theme country of the fair.







At least 20 countries will participate in this year's book fair and 600 book stalls will be set-up. First Secretary (commercial) of Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh Md. Shamsul Arif said Kolkata Deputy High Commission and Cultural Affairs Ministry of Bangladesh will organize a seminar on Bangladesh Day in the last day of the fair.





The content of the seminar is 'Bangabandhu's birth centenary and implementing the dream of Sonar Bangla'.A number of noted authors from across the globe including Bangladesh, Russia, Costa Rica, Spain, Scotland, Australia, Guatemala and Argentina are expected to participate in the event.

