Spain's Nicole Menayo crowned Top Model of the World 2019





25-year-old, Nicole Menayo from Spain was crowned Top Model of the World 2019. The grand coronation was held on 24th January 2020 at Hurghada, Egypt. 38 delegates from all over the world competed for the title.







Nicole was also adjudged the title of Best Model Photogenic and Top Model Best Body during the ceremony. The newly crowned queen is currently working as a professional model and has walked for many famous designers.





Menayo is not new to pageant world as she participated in Miss Grand International 2018 where she represented Costa Rica and was placed at Top 20. She has also participated and won the title of Miss International Mesoamerica 2016 and was the eight finalist in Miss Supranational 2017.





She mentioned that she started modeling as a way to accept her and use the platform to make changes in the society. As she has dealt with bullying, body issues and mental health issues wants to use the platform to raise awareness about the same. She explains that she opted to pursue law as a profession to defend the dignity and integrity of the people that have been bullied and for the people who face violence based on their gender.







The newly crowned queen Nicole Menayo's court includes. First runner-up - Tanya René Top Model of the World Mauritius 2019. Second runner-up - Sofia Maury Top Model of the World Colombia 2019 Along from these three queens, Tyra Goldman Top Model of the World Philippines 2019 was adjudged the title of Miss Globe 2019.

