All the winners and highlights





The stage was set on fire when artists from all around the globe came together under one roof for the prestigious Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.







Amid vivid and vibrant performances from the likes of Lizzo, Usher, FKA Twigs Alicia Keys and several stars even paid tribute to late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his daughter Gianna.







While the night was owned by Lizzo and Billie Eilish as they beat the likes of veteran sensations like Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, here's the complete list of winners announced at the Grammy Awards by The Recording Academy.



Best rap album





"IGOR," Tyler, the Creator





Best rap performance





"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy





Best rap song





"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole





Best R&B album





"Ventura," Anderson .Paak





Best R&B song



"Say So," PJ Morton featuring JoJo





Best R&B performance





"Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000





Best urban contemporary album





"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo





Best pop vocal album





"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish





Best pop solo performance





"Truth Hurts," Lizzo





Best pop duo/group performance





"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus





Best traditional pop vocal album





"Look Now," Elvis Costello & the Imposters





Best rock album





"Social Cues," Cage the Elephant





Best rock song





"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.





Best rock performance





"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.





Best alternative music album





"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend





Best country album





"While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker





Best country song





"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker





Best country solo performance





"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson





Best country duo/group performance





"Speechless," Dan + Shay





Best dance/electronic album





"No Geography," The Chemical Brothers





Best dance recording





"Got to Keep On," The Chemical Brothers





Best comedy album





"Sticks and Stones," Dave Chapelle





Best music video





"Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus





Best contemporary instrumental album





"Mettavolution," Rodrigo y Gabriela





Best metal performance





"7empest," Tool





Best traditional R&B performance





"Jerome," Lizzo





Best new age album





"Wings," Peter Kater





Best jazz vocal album





"12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding





Best improvised jazz solo





"Sozinho," Randy Brecker





Best jazz instrumental album





"Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau





Best large jazz ensemble album





"The Omni-American Book Club," Brian Lynch Big Band





Best Latin jazz album





"Antidote," Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band





Best gospel performance/song





"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin





Best contemporary Christian music performance/song





"God Only Knows," For King & Country & Dolly Parton





Best gospel album





"Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin





Best contemporary Christian music album





"Burn The Ships," For King & Country





Best roots gospel album





"Testimony," Gloria Gaynor





Best Latin pop album





"#Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz





Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album





"El Mal Querer," Rosalía





Best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano)





"De Ayer Para Siempre," Mariachi Los Camperos





Best tropical Latin album





(tie) "Opus," Marc Anthony and "A Journey Through Cuban Music," Aymée Nuviola





Best American roots performance





"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles





Best American roots song





"Call My Name," I'm With Her





Best Americana album





"Oklahoma," Keb' Mo'





Best bluegrass album





"Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland





Best traditional blues album





"Tall, Dark & Handsome," Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana





Best contemporary blues album





"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.





Best folk album





"Patty Griffin," Patty Griffin





Best regional roots music album





"Good Time," Ranky Tanky





Best reggae album





"Rapture," Koffee





Best world music album





"Celia," Angelique Kidjo





Best children's album





"Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype," Jon Samson





Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)





"Becoming," Michelle Obama





Best musical theater album





"Hadestown," original Broadway cast recording





Best compilation soundtrack for visual media





"A Star Is Born," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper





Best score soundtrack for visual media





"Chernobyl," Hildur Guðnadóttir





Best song written for visual media





"I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper





Best instrumental composition





"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite," John Williams





Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella





"Moon River," Jacob Collier





Best arrangement, instruments and vocals





"All Night Long," Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest





Best recording package





"Chris Cornell," Chris Cornell





Best boxed or special limited-edition package





"Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary," various artists





Best album notes





"Stay '68: A Memphis Story," Steve Greenberg





Best historical album





"Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection," Pete Seeger





Best engineered album, nonclassical





"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish





Producer of the year, nonclassical





Finneas





Best remixed recording





"I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)," Madonna





Best immersive audio album





"LUX,"Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor





Best engineered album, classical





"Riley: Sun Rings," Kronos Quartet





Producer of the year, classical





Blanton Alspaugh





Best orchestral performance





"Norman: Sustain," Los Angeles Philharmonic





Best opera recording





"Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox," Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus





Best choral performance





"Duruflé: Complete Choral Works," Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir





Best classical instrumental solo





"Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite," Nicola Benedetti





Best chamber music/small ensemble performance





"Shaw: Orange," Attacca Quartet





Best classical solo vocal album





"Songplay," Joyce DiDonato





Best classical compendium





"The Poetry of Places," Nadia Shpachenko





Best contemporary classical composition





"Higdon: Harp Concerto," Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra





Best music film





"Homecoming," Beyoncé

