School Hockey Faridpur phase begins

Police Lines High School, Faridpur beat Patuakhali Government Jubilee High School by 3-2 goals in the thrilling tiebreaker in Faridpur Zone opener of the Bangabandhu National School Hockey Tournament'2020 on Sunday.





The day's opening match was locked in a goalless draw at the Sheikh Jamal Stadium in Faridpur. Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur district and Faridpur district Sports Council President Atul Sarker inaugurated the Faridpur phase as chief guest where Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) Mohammad Yousuf was present.





A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna are taking part in the first phase of the competition. Top two teams from each of the zone will entitled to play in the final round scheduled to be held on February in Dhaka.



All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players.







The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team. Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.





Earlier, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin inaugurated the Chattogram zone competition at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday. The Rangpur Zone's opening match will begin from February 2.







The BHF will have a busy calendar at home this year as they are going to host several competitions including two international tournaments -- Bangabandhu Junior Under-21 Asia Cup Hockey'2020 in June and Asian Hockey Champions Trophy'2020 in November-- to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Leave Your Comments