Shakib, Anik hit ton

Charbaria High School of Barishal batsman Anik poses for photo after scoring hundred against Barishal Model School during Bangabandhu National School Cricket Tournament in Barishal on Monday. -Collected



Skipper Shakibul Islam led from the front with a blistering 118-ball 161 as Annada Government High School of Brahmanbaria outclassed Ideal Residential School & College Brahmanbaria by 174-run in the Bangabandhu National School Cricket Tournament on Monday.





Shakib clobbered 20 fours and six sixes in his 118-ball blitz as his team belted 275 after deciding to bat first. Ideal Residential School in response were bundled out cheaply for 101 runs. Shanto bagged four wickets while Nazmul took three wickets.







Shakibul Islam, who is Brahmanbaria District Under-16 team captain, was adjudged the player of the match. He played for Chattogram Division Under-16 team last year. Meanwhile, Anik struck 111-run knock as Charbaria High School of Barishal overpowered Barishal Model School by 204-run.





Elected to bat first, riding on Anik's 150-ball ton, Charbaria were able to post 276 runs. Barishal Model were dismissed for only 72 runs in reply. Ariful, Mirazul and Joy got three wickets each.On the other hand, United Islamia Govt. High School of Madaripur beat Asmot Ali Khan Public school and College of Madaripur by three wicket at Asmot Ali Khan stadium.







Earlier Prime Bank Limited and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unveiled the logo of the new edition of the national school cricket tournament. The tournament is organized each year to promote school cricket. In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Bank National School Tournament 2019-2020 has been named "Bangabandhu National Cricket Tournament".



The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), commenced from January 20, in which 556 schools from across the 64 districts of the country is participating. 11 thousand young cricketing talents are playing in the national level tournament.







Champion teams from 64 districts are taking part in the divisional championship, while winners of the seven divisions along with the winners from Dhaka will take part in the national championship. 960 matches of the Bangabandhu School Cricket 2019-2020 will take place in 70 stadiums across the country.





Prime Bank has been sponsoring the tournament for the last four years. Cumilla High School are the current champions of the tournament, while Police Line School and College, Bogura are the current runners-up.





