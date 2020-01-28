BD-PAK 3rd T20 abandoned

Pakistan cricket team celebrating with trophy after clinching T20 series against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. -PCB





The 3rd and final T20 match of the three-match T20 International series between hosts Pakistan and touring Bangladesh was abandoned due to torrential rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.







The match was scheduled to start at 3pm (Bangladesh time) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. But after waiting for more than two hours, the match officials called off the match. After the day's ill-fated match, Pakistan won the series 2-0 to maintain their top slot in the ICC T20 Ranking. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was adjudged the player of the series.







Before the day's match, Bangladesh lost both of their matches, first match by six wickets before enduring a nine-wicket defeat in the 2nd match. In both the matches, Bangladeshi batsmen were clueless to come up with an aggressive manner of batting. They, however, were eager to end the series with a victory in the last game. But the rain didn't give the Tigers a chance to do it.





Bangladesh team left Pakistan on Monday night for Bangladesh. They will return to Pakistan again early next month to play the first Test of the two-match series starting from February 7 at Rawalpindi Stadium.



Tigers will fly to Pakistan once again in April to play one ODI and the last Test of the two-match series. The ODI will take place on April 3 at the Karachi National Stadium while the Test will start on April 5 at the same venue.





