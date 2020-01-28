BCL begins from January 31

The eighth edition of the country's prestigious first class cricket tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) is all set to roll onto the ground from January 31.The franchise-based four-day competition is a single-league basis tournament where the four teams will face off each other once to qualify them for the final.





The BCL, the four-team tournament, however, was brought forward with an eye to giving the national players an opportunity for some longer-form match practice ahead of upcoming Test series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. And therefore the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), which was supposed to be the next domestic league on the calendar, was deferred.





The Prime Bank has already cut their sponsorship ties with BCB, so along with the North Zone team, the board have to operate South Zone this season. Walton Central Zone and Islami Bank East Zone are the other teams in the competition.





Four venues- Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) and Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium (SKICS), Cox's Bazar-will host the matches this season. In the first round on January 31, South Zone will take on BCB North Zone at ZACS while Islami Bank East Zone will lock horns against Walton Central Zone at SBNCS.







The final of the tournament is on February 21-24 at the SICS. The draft of the tournament was held on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in which the four teams drafted their players. Each team retained six players from the previous season.





However, the notable omission from the player list is Saifuddin who is yet to recover from the injury fully.

Leave Your Comments