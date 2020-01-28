Int'l Customs Day observed in Ctg

Chattogram Customs House brought out a colourful procession from city's Customs House area around 8 am which ended at the same venue after parading different city thoroughfares. -AA





Chattogram Customs House observed the International Customs Day through various program in the city with the theme of 'Customs pestering sustainability for people, prosperity and the Planet'. Marking the day, Chittagong Customs House, a major revenue earning agency of the government, brought out a colourful rally from city's Customs House area around 8 am which ended at the same venue after parading different city thoroughfares.





Local lawmaker MA Latif attended the rally as the chief guest while Convenor of the Regional Committee of Customs Day VAT Commissioner Enamul Hoque, Commissioner of Customs House Fakrul Alam, Additional Commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain, Joint Commissioner Mahbub Hasan, President of Clearing & Forwarding Agents Association AKM Akhter Hossain and senior nofficials of Customs and VAT Commissionerate participated it, among others. Besides, a daylong seminar was also held at the Customs Auditorium this afternoon while MA Latif, MP, addressed it as the chief guest.

