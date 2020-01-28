Myanmar returns 32 missing fishermen

Fishermen rescued by Myanmar Nay carrying in a Coast Guard vessel for taking back to Bangladesh. AA



Myanmar Navy has rescued 32 missing fishermen of two fishing trawlers and returned them to Coast Guard Station in Saint Martin. In the presence of trawler owner, all the rescued fishermen have been handed over to their families on Monday who have been missing since January 16. Bangladesh Border Guard East Zone Media Officer Lieutenant Shah Zia Rahman confirmed the matter.







In Chattogram, a fishing trawler, FB Bakalia-1 carrying with 19 fishermen have remained missing since January 16, said a press release issued by Bangladesh Coast Guard. After three days of departure, the engine of the trawler broke down. On the same day, it went outside of the mobile network and all kinds of communication with the fishermen have disconnected.





In Cox's Bazar, another fishing trawler, FV Zinda Pir carrying 13 fishermen went to catch fish in deep sea. On January 22, the trawler's engine broke down. When the two trawlers went into the water boarder of Myanmar by floating, Myanmar Navy rescued the trawlers and informed Bangladesh Consulate located at Sittwe.







After confirming the nationality of the fishermen, Myanmar Navy handed over them to Bangladesh Consulate. Bangladesh Coast Guard vessel 'Syed Nazrul' took the position at zero line of Bangladesh-Myanmar International maritime boundary far away from Saint Martin Island on Sunday. 32 fishermen of two fishing trawlers were safely taken to Bangladesh from there.



