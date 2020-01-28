



Joseph Brodsky was an acclaimed Russian and American essayist and poet. In the course of his career, he wrote poetry, plays and essays, worked on translations of work of other poets and lectured in prestigious colleges. Though he began his career in the Soviet Union, he later emigrated to Vienna, London and finally settled in the United States of America. His works were largely apolitical; with themes like nature, love, death, anguish, the frailty of man's accomplishments and attachments often being used and repeated. Along with numerous awards and honours from prestigious institutions, Joseph Brodsky was the recipient of the prestigious Nobel Prize for Literature in 1987. He died of a heart attack on 28 January 1996, in New York City, at the age of 55.



Leave Your Comments