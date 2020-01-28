



General Sir Charles John Stanley Gough VC, GCB was a senior British Indian Army officer and a recipient of the Victoria Cross, the highest award for gallantry in the face of the enemy that can be awarded to British and Commonwealth forces. Gough as born into an Anglo-Irish aristocratic family in Chittagong, Bengal, British India, on 28 January 1832. At age 16, Gough moved back to India, joined the 8th Bengal Cavalry, and served through the Second Anglo-Sikh War. By the age of 25, Gough was a major in the 5th Bengal European Cavalry. During the Second Anglo-Afghan War, he led a relief column to relieve the Siege of the Sherpur Cantonment, on which news Mohammed Jan ordered an assault on the garrison, which failed before he arrived.



