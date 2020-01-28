Initiative to revolutionize entrepreneurship





Kamrul Islam





In today's world, repetition of work is no longer considered as efficiency. On the contrary, there are opportunities for a different category of people who would come up with easier solutions for complex situations. This new sort is labeled as - a Changemaker. These are the people who see patterns around them, has a knack for identifying problems in any situation and figure out the solution in the most effective way possible.





Ashoka, one of the world's largest NGOs, was started in 1980 by Bill Drayton which promotes 'social entrepreneurship', a term that was created by Bill Drayton to identify and support social entrepreneurs who cater to visionary ideas for social changes.







Ashoka has scouted and selected more than 3,500 top social entrepreneurs around the world. Over 90 social entrepreneurs in Bangladesh have been supported through the 'Ashoka Fellowship', of which some notable names are Shykh Seraj, Runa Khan, Ejaj Ahmed, Ananya Raihan, Sebastian Groh amongst others. These people are known for bringing a positive mindset to solve critical social problems in their respective fields and communities.





Drawing on insights that many of these fellows started to be changemakers at an early age - Ashoka is now launching the next phase of their work, 'Everyone a Changemaker' movement in partnership with BRAC in Bangladesh. As part of this movement, Ashoka will identify Young Changemakers who are working on solving problems for the good of the community.







Honoring the memory of Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the key person in bringing Ashoka to Bangladesh, Ashoka will be recognizing the first set of young changemakers as 'Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Ashoka Young Changemakers.' Bangladesh will be the 5th country amongst Ashoka's network of 92 countries to launch this movement after countries like the USA, Brazil, Indonesia, and India.







'Everyone a Changemaker' culture is to empower everyone, which is impossible without the co-leadership of youth, community leaders, government partners, and innovators. Ashoka believes that by identifying and selecting inspiring teenagers as 'Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Ashoka Young Changemakers' will create a new type of role models for the young generation of Bangladesh, which would have a significant impact on the entire generation who are willing to have a positive footprint in their community.



Kamrul Islam is a freelance writer

