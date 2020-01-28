ACC seeks AK Azad's wealth details





Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has asked AK Azad, a former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), to submit his detailed wealth statement to it.







ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee informed the media on Monday that ACC has officially notified the businessman to provide the full details about his assets. AK Azad is facing allegations of acquiring wealth in unauthorized ways.





He, however, told media on Monday that he has not yet received any notice from ACC. AK Azad is a prominent businessman who deals in readymade garments (RMG). He is also one of the directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank. Private television station Channel 24 and Bengali daily newspaper Dainik Samakal belongs to AK Azad.







ACC Director Kazi Shafiqul Alam has sent the notice to Azad, who has been asked to submit his wealth statement within 21 working days.Earlier, ACC interrogated him for three hours on 22 May 2018 on corruption charges.

