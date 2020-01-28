Hindu girl abducted, married to Muslim man in Pakistan

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Twitter page video grab



In yet another incident in Pakistan, a Hindu woman was abducted, converted and then married to a Muslim man in the country's Matiari district in Sindh province, media reports said on Monday. The Hindu woman has been identified as Bharti Bai.





The 24-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly kidnapped by assailants under the supervision of local police authorities from her wedding venue in Hala, a city located in Matiari district in Sindh province, about 215 km away from the provincial capital Karachi, reported India Today.





Kishore Das, the father of Bharti Bai, was quoted as saying by the news channel that his daughter's marriage ceremony was underway when the kidnapper named Shah Rukh Gul came with several men along with policemen and took his daughter away in broad daylight, reports IBNS.





Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to the incident and tweeted: "Media report of how Bharti Bai Kumari was kidnapped yesterday with support from Pakistan Police Share the video maximum to expose how insensitive @pid_gov is towards minorities of Pakistan."Incidents of abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan have been reported on several occasions in recent times.





---Agencies

