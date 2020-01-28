'Govt mulls abolition of group system in SSC'





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Monday said the government is considering abolishment of grouping system in the secondary school certificate level.The Minister said this while replying to a tabled question from opposition Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam in Parliament.





"In that case, all students will get opportunity to choose group or section in Class XI (college level) after strengthening their base through achieving education on same subjects up to Class X," she said. The education minister also said activities for modification of curriculum of secondary level is going on, reports UNB.





Replying to another query from the same lawmaker, Dr Dipu Moni told the House that the proposed Education Act will be placed in Parliament soon following approval from the cabinet. In reply to a query from ruling Awami League MP M Abdul Latif, the Education Minister said the government has set up Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at 37 public and 58 private universities to ensure quality education and to assess activities of all departments and institutes of those universities. "Institutional Quality Assurance Cell will be set up at all universities in phases," she said.





Responding to AL MP Shamima Akhtar Khanom, the Minister said that the government will change the names of the educational institutions which were enlisted under the monthly payment order in 2019 but allegations have been raised that names of those educational institutions are related to controversial or anti-liberation persons.





In reply to a query from AL MP Zafor Alam, she said a group of researchers of Microbiology Department of Dhaka University has invented vaccine to prevent "Foot and Mouth Disease."





"The process to apply for patent for invention of the vaccine is underway," she said.Meanwhile, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossen told the House that enrollment rate at primary level schools is 97.74 percent this year.





