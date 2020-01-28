Probe report in bomb case against Khaleda Feb 26





A Dhaka court on Monday set February 26 to submit probe report in a case lodged over carrying out bomb attack on a procession against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 13 others.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari set the date as the investigation officer (IO) failed to submit the report on Monday, reports BSS.





The case was filed against 14 people including Khaleda Zia, Selima Rahman and Khandaker Mahbub Hossain for carrying out the attack on the procession of Muktijoddha Parishad in capital's Gulshan area on February 16, 2015.





The procession led by the then Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan had attempted to lay siege to BNP chairperson's office, when the miscreants hurled bombs at the march.

Leave Your Comments