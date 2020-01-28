China virus: PM Hasina calls for vigilance

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over the Cabinet meeting on Monday. -PID





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered government officials to stay fully alert to the threat of a novel coronavirus that has killed 81 people in China in a bid to prevent it from spreading to Bangladesh.





She gave the directive at a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.





"The prime minister said we must be more alert and attentive to the threat. We must thoroughly screen passengers coming into the country from China," he said. "Everyone must be careful. We need to set up special quarantine measures in airports and ports so that it doesn't spread in Bangladesh."





The authorities have been instructed to keep an eye on passengers arriving in the country from China or Hong Kong, according to Anwarul.





Ports receiving goods directly from China will also be under the scanner, reports bdnews24.com.





The total number of confirmed cases in China rose about 30 percent to 2,744, about half of them in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan - the epicenter of the outbreak.





As worries grew around the world, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has had eight confirmed cases, banned entry to people who had visited Hubei in the past 14 days. The ban did not cover Hong Kong residents.





The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei climbed to 76 from 56, health officials said, with five deaths elsewhere in China, including the southern island province of Hainan, which reported its first fatality on Monday.





While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries, linked to people who travelled from Wuhan, no deaths have been reported elsewhere.



In another development, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the foreign ministry to initiate steps to bring back the Bangladeshis who are now stranded in China due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus and are willing to return home.



"We've started discussions with the Chinese government in this regard" in line with the premier's directives, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said in a Facebook post on Monday.



He said, "Our main purpose is the safety of our citizens. The government will make the arrangement to bring back its citizens as per the directive."





The process to bring back the Bangladeshis will depend on the local administration's consent in the context of the current situation, Shahriar added.



He said the foreign office would issue a primary directive by Monday to prepare a list of citizens who are willing to return.



Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing already opened a 24-hour hotline to reach out expatriate Bangladeshis if they need any emergency support due to the virus.



The hotline number is +86 178-0111-6005 and it has been circulated to Bangladeshi expatriates, especially students and researchers residing across China.



An estimated 300 to 400 Bangladeshi students were now in Wuhan, the virus epicenter. Bangladesh embassy in Beijing earlier said they were in touch with the students in Wuhan.







