Published:  11:20 AM, 28 January 2020

2 killed in Moulvibazar road crash

2 killed in Moulvibazar road crash


Two people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a pick-up van and an auto-rickshaw at Baurbhag in Sadar upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Muzahidur Rahman, 34, son of Abdur Rahman  and Al Amin, 25, son of Harun Mia of the upazila

The accident took place around 7:30 am when the Sherpur-bound pick-up van collided with the auto-rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot and four others injured, said assistant sub-inspector Ibrahim.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »