2 killed in Moulvibazar road crash









Two people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a pick-up van and an auto-rickshaw at Baurbhag in Sadar upazila on Tuesday.





The deceased were identified as Muzahidur Rahman, 34, son of Abdur Rahman and Al Amin, 25, son of Harun Mia of the upazila





The accident took place around 7:30 am when the Sherpur-bound pick-up van collided with the auto-rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot and four others injured, said assistant sub-inspector Ibrahim.





The injured were taken to a local hospital.

