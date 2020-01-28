Two pilots killed in military jet crash in Algeria









Two pilots were killed in a Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft crash on Monday night in Algeria's Oum El Bouaghi province, 450 km southeast of the capital Algiers, local media reported.





The state run television specified that the jet belongs to the Algerian Air Force, as it crashed near the military air base of Oum El Bouagui.





The incident occurred in an unpopulated area, the report said, without providing further details.





It is the second air crash in this province. On February 2014, a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft crashed into a mountainous district, killing 77 people on board.





The latest and worst air disaster in the history of Algeria dates back to April 2018, as 257 people, including soldiers and members of their families, were killed after an Ilyushin Il-76 military airplane crashed down shortly after taking off from Boufarik military airport, 30 km southwest of Algiers.

