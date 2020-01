Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former president of Jatiya Sramik League and eminent labour leader Shukkur Mahmud.





In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





Mahmud breathed his last around 1:30 am on Tuesday at his residence in Narayanganj at the age of 73.

