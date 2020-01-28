5 of a family burned to death in Moulvibazar fire





Five members of a family were burned to death and two others suffered burn injuries in a fire at a house on Central Road in the district town on Tuesday.





The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.





Abdullah Harun, deputy assistant director of Moulvibazar Fire Service, said the fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 9:30 am and it spread fast.





On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and recovered five charred bodies from the house.









Leave Your Comments